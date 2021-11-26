Advertisement

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other.

She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Roughly 600 runners turned out Thursday for the Watertown Family YMCA's annual Turkey Day Run.
Hundreds build up appetites at annual Turkey Day Run

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
Massena Rescue Squad
Officials say service won’t change as Massena Rescue undergoes big shift