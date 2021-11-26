Advertisement

David M. Bigelow, 64, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David M. Bigelow, 64, Watertown, passed away Sunday, November 21st, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

He is survived by his wife Kim; two sons David (Julie), Antwerp, NY and Michael (Nadira), Newton, MA; two grandsons Brycen and Kiran Bigelow and a granddaughter Braelynn Bigelow; a brother Dale (April) Davis, Watertown and a sister Debbie (Brian) Matice, Florida and his nephews.

David was born September 4, 1957 in Watertown, a son to David Davis and Shirley Metzger. He was educated in Watertown Schools. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years.

David worked as a mechanic at Roz & AL’s Arco station at State and William until moving to Florida in 1983. He was employed at Suncoast Fire Sprinkler Systems for 2 years until returning to Watertown where he worked for St. Lawrence Explosives for 17 years. David went to work at Schwan’s Home Delivery as a food handler and retired in 2017 due to ill health.

Dave married Kim Stokes on November 27th, 1982.

David enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking on family camping trips, and spending time with family. He always loved visiting with his grandkids.

Services will held at a day and time to be announced.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing...
Eleanor A. Hull, 85
Funeral service for Nancy (Griffith) Massia, age 75, will be on Monday November 29, 2021 at...
Nancy (Griffith) Massia, 75
Massena Rescue Squad
Officials say service won’t change as Massena Rescue undergoes big shift
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland

Obituaries

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush
Blankenbush pushes for more COVID data in daily reporting
Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home.
Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, 64, of Dexter
Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Blue Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Albany...
Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Glenfield
Pennie A. Getman, 5202 NYS Route 410, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Cayuga...
Pennie A. Getman, of Castorland
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports COVID death, more than 100 new infections
Blanche E. Miles, 91, of the Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown, and a former resident...
Blanche E. Miles, 91, formerly of West Carthage