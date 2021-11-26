David M. Bigelow, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David M. Bigelow, 64, Watertown, passed away Sunday, November 21st, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

He is survived by his wife Kim; two sons David (Julie), Antwerp, NY and Michael (Nadira), Newton, MA; two grandsons Brycen and Kiran Bigelow and a granddaughter Braelynn Bigelow; a brother Dale (April) Davis, Watertown and a sister Debbie (Brian) Matice, Florida and his nephews.

David was born September 4, 1957 in Watertown, a son to David Davis and Shirley Metzger. He was educated in Watertown Schools. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years.

David worked as a mechanic at Roz & AL’s Arco station at State and William until moving to Florida in 1983. He was employed at Suncoast Fire Sprinkler Systems for 2 years until returning to Watertown where he worked for St. Lawrence Explosives for 17 years. David went to work at Schwan’s Home Delivery as a food handler and retired in 2017 due to ill health.

Dave married Kim Stokes on November 27th, 1982.

David enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking on family camping trips, and spending time with family. He always loved visiting with his grandkids.

Services will held at a day and time to be announced.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

