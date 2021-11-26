Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dora Hurst, 72, of Ogdensburg, NY(WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Dora Hurst, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Heather Shaver and her husband, Keith, of Ogdensburg, NY; her grandchildren, Richard Pratt of Ogdensburg, NY, Thomas Pratt of Ogdensburg, NY, Faith Pratt of Ogdensburg, NY, Hope Pratt of Ogdensburg, NY, Meghan Shaver of Gouverneur, NY, and Keith Michael Shaver of Gouverneur, NY; Two great grandchildren; her longtime companion Doug Brayton and many brothers and sisters residing in Italy.

Dora was born on July 30, 1949, in Naples, Italy, the daughter of the late Francesco and Lucia (Chiaro) Fenderico. She attended San Jacinto College, in Pasadena, TX, graduating with her Associates degree in Cosmetology. Dora married Thomas Hurst in December of 1979. Their marriage later ended in divorce with them remaining the best of friends. Dora worked many years at Newell’s Manufacturing Company, until retiring.

Dora had a passion for sewing, crafting, traveling and spending time with her daughter. She took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Donations can be made in Dora’s memory to: The St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291 Canton, NY 13617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

