WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

It was her wish to be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the spring at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.

She was born on December 13, 1935 in Ogdensburg, NY, daughter of Joseph C. Catlin and Ruth Goings. Eleanor attended school in Antwerp and Philadelphia.

She married Lyle Hull of Philadelphia and together they had five children. The marriage ended in divorce.

Eleanor raised her five sons and she later worked at Preference Foods in Watertown and at the Post Office, in Philadelphia, as a postal clerk.

Among her survivors are four sons, James L. (Charee) Hull, Antwerp, NY, Rick (Janice) Hull, Gouverneur, NY, Ronald J. (Darlene) Hull, Pennellville, NY, and Vincent A. Hull, GA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a half sister, Judy Hale, FL and a brother, Everett Catlin, Phoenix, AZ.

Besides parents she is predeceased by a son, Timothy Hull who died in 2008 and a brother Doug Catlin.

She was an active member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Black River for many years.

