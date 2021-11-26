Advertisement

Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland

Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A portion of State Route 126 in the Town of Rutland has been temporarily shut down, as crews respond to a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks Friday afternoon.

A firefighter on scene tell 7 News it looks like one of the trucks lost control on the snow covered road. State police say three people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown. Those people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center.

Our reporter on scene says a Dept. of Transportation crew has arrived to plow the road and lay down salt.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Roughly 600 runners turned out Thursday for the Watertown Family YMCA's annual Turkey Day Run.
Hundreds build up appetites at annual Turkey Day Run

Latest News

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush
Blankenbush pushes for more COVID data in daily reporting
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports COVID death, more than 100 new infections
Shoppers visit Watertown's Salmon Run Mall on Black Friday
Black Friday is back, but different than years past
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
No cause determined yet in Watertown apartment building fire