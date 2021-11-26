Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A portion of State Route 126 in the Town of Rutland has been temporarily shut down, as crews respond to a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks Friday afternoon.

A firefighter on scene tell 7 News it looks like one of the trucks lost control on the snow covered road. State police say three people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown. Those people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center.

Our reporter on scene says a Dept. of Transportation crew has arrived to plow the road and lay down salt.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

