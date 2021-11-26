Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Glenfield

Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Blue Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Blue Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

A funeral service will be at Noon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Deacon Peter Woolschlager, great uncle, officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will immediately follow the funeral service at the Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW on Thursday morning after 10:00 a.m. A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, December 2, 2021, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Erica Stanford, 9313 Deveines Road, Castorland, NY 13620, for an education fund for his daughter Kaylee.

Joshua is survived by his daughter, Kaylee Marie Streeter, age five; his companion, Chanelle Berrus and her son, Marcus Atwood Fineout, age three, of Glenfield; his mother and step-father, Erica and Wilbur Stanford III of Beaver Falls; his father and step-mother, Walter “Scott” and Becky Eagan of Glenfield; a sister, Allison Stanford, and a brother, Collin Stanford both of Beaver Falls; a sister, Emberlynn Eagan, Glenfield; brothers, Brent Chapman, Lowville and Elijah Dunn, also Glenfield; his maternal grandmother and grandfather, Susan and David Bernat of Blue Ridge, Georgia; his maternal great-grandmother, Aletha Streeter of Lowville; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Carol Eagan of Glenfield; his step-grandparents, Wilbur Jr. and Sue Stanford of Glenfield; and Michelle Stanford of Lowville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Randy Streeter; his maternal great-grandfather, Duane Streeter; his maternal great-grandparents, Ambrose “Bud” and June Woolschlager.

Joshua was born on August 22, 1995 in Carthage, NY. He attended Beaver River Central School, where he played on the football team and loved art. Joshua worked for Keystone Lumber in Glenfield. He then worked for Nelson Tree Service in Massachusetts, and most recently for Tony Harper’s in Lowville. Joshua enjoyed motorcycling and driving anything with a motor, listening to music and playing guitar, cooking, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and loving on the kids.

