Advertisement

Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, 64, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home.
Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home.(Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial in the Spragueville Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Lenny was born on August 25, 1957 in Gouverneur to Leon Elias Shippee and the late Venita R. (Perrigo) Shippee. He enjoyed playing chess, fishing, riding his bike, and seeing family and friends.

Lenny is survived by his father, Leon E. Shippee of Richville, 5 siblings, Laurie (Jamie) Andrews, Robyn (John) Bango, Mark Shippee, Timothy Shippee, and Tracy Shippee, many nieces and nephews, and his housemates who he thought of as family.

He is predeceased by his mother, Venita R. Shippee, a brother, Randy Shippee, and a sister, Donna Gail Shippee.

Donations given in memory of Lenny may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Blue Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Albany...
Joshua D. Streeter, 26, of Glenfield
Pennie A. Getman, 5202 NYS Route 410, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Cayuga...
Pennie A. Getman, of Castorland
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports COVID death, more than 100 new infections
Blanche E. Miles, 91, of the Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown, and a former resident...
Blanche E. Miles, 91, formerly of West Carthage

Obituaries

Candles
Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton
Shoppers visit Watertown's Salmon Run Mall on Black Friday
Black Friday is back, but different than years past
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
No cause determined yet in Watertown apartment building fire
Jeff Garnsey points out some of the features of a new barn under construction at Garnsey's...
Pampered lives of rescued animals to get even better
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Dora Hurst, 72, of Ogdensburg, NY
Dora Hurst, 72, of Ogdensburg, NY