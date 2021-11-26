Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, 64, of Dexter

Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Leon “Lenny” Glenn Shippee, age 64, of Dexter, passed away on November 25, 2021 at home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial in the Spragueville Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Lenny was born on August 25, 1957 in Gouverneur to Leon Elias Shippee and the late Venita R. (Perrigo) Shippee. He enjoyed playing chess, fishing, riding his bike, and seeing family and friends.

Lenny is survived by his father, Leon E. Shippee of Richville, 5 siblings, Laurie (Jamie) Andrews, Robyn (John) Bango, Mark Shippee, Timothy Shippee, and Tracy Shippee, many nieces and nephews, and his housemates who he thought of as family.

He is predeceased by his mother, Venita R. Shippee, a brother, Randy Shippee, and a sister, Donna Gail Shippee.

Donations given in memory of Lenny may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.

