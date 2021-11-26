Advertisement

Pampered lives of rescued animals to get even better

Jeff Garnsey points out some of the features of a new barn under construction at Garnsey's...
Jeff Garnsey points out some of the features of a new barn under construction at Garnsey's Feral Acres.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - At Garnsey’s Feral Acres, more than 50 rescued farm animals live the life of luxury.

“Hi, baby! She’s such a good girl,” Jeff Garnsey said to one of them. “Yes, you are.”

But all the love in the world can’t make north country winters any warmer.

This is our third year as a not-for-profit,” Garnsey said, “and probably the most difficult times are in the winter.:

But now, with the help of donors, the sanctuary is getting its biggest addition yet. A barn.

“Look at this,” Garnsey said. “They’re going to have the big doors that open like this. When you come in, everything up here is a loft, the entire length. And this is all going to be for hay storage.

There’s also enough room for 23 pigs, four donkeys (“Rocky has the pink bridle, she’s the little girl”), and “there will also be a paddock for Thelma and Louise, our two little trash cans with horns.”

But even more important than the storage space and living arrangements, the barn will offer a veterinary care room.

“So, procedures that would normally call for a trip to Cornell, which is extremely expensive, our large animal vet will be able to do these procedures. We’re probably going to save in the average year close to $20,000.”

So, more guinea hens can squawk (“They do synchronized squawking,” Garnsey said) and more pigs can nest for years to come.

The sanctuary is about $15,000 away from paying for the new facility in full.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so on their website, garnseysferalacres.com.

“They’re going to be so happy inside this barn,” Garnsey said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Roughly 600 runners turned out Thursday for the Watertown Family YMCA's annual Turkey Day Run.
Hundreds build up appetites at annual Turkey Day Run
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
193 new COVID cases, but no new deaths

Latest News

City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
No cause determined in Watertown apartment building fire
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $2.7 billion rental assistance program and an $800 million...
Half of NY’s $2.4B in rent aid held up 6 months after launch
Wake Up Weather
Be careful if you’re out & about today