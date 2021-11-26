Advertisement

Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were taken to a hospital when the Amish buggy they were in was struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the town of Lisbon.

State police say 37-year-old Jonathan Bishop of Massena was driving the pickup truck when it struck the buggy from behind on State Route 68 around 10 p.m.

Troopers say Bishop didn’t stop after the crash. Two of the five people in the buggy were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for evaluations and released.

A witness described the truck. State police say they located it and Bishop Thursday in the town of Louisville. They say the truck had damage consistent with the crash.

Bishop was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and several traffic violations.

