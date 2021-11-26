Nancy (Griffith) Massia, 75

Funeral service for Nancy (Griffith) Massia, age 75, will be on Monday November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Nancy (Griffith) Massia, age 75, will be on Monday November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be on Monday November 29, 2021 from 9:00AM until the time of the service. There will be a small repast in The Frary House with light refreshments immediately following the service. Nancy passed away at Claxton Hepburn Hospital on November 25, 2021, after a two-year struggle with pulmonary fibrosis brought on by Sjogren’s disease.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Henry J Massia, and her children and step-children: Corrine Price & her husband John, Kristi Boliver, Lawrence Moore & his wife Kayla; Kimberly Massia & her companion James Demers, Deborah Massia & her companion Ralph Deloney, Mark Massia & his wife Christen; three brothers: James Griffith & his wife Judy, Wayne Griffith & his wife Joann, Steven Griffith & his wife Sylvia: a sister, Sandra Mousaw & her husband Jerry; 19 grandchildren and step grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren, along with brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws , Fred Walden, Earnest & Kay Humphrey, Greg & Lillian LaRose, Kathyrn Massia, Diane Massia and many nieces & nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold & Doris Griffith, a brother Lawrence Griffith, and a sister Janis Walden.

Nancy was born on June 2, 1946 in Massena, NY, the daughter of Harold & Doris (Crump) Griffith. She married John Richard Moore in 1964, that marriage later ended in divorce. She then married Henry (Hank) Massia on February 8, 1992 in Ogdensburg, NY. Early in her career, Nancy worked as a medical office manager, BOCES substitute business teacher, and personnel administrator at Standard Shade Roller, Ogdensburg, NY. Later, she worked for Penski Staffing Services, Potsdam, NY managing the Penski Ogdensburg Office, and at St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY as support staff in Development/Planned Giving and Human Resources and most recently as Temporary Office/Confidential Assistant in Human Resources, ending her employment in October 2019.

Nancy was active in her community as a former member, past president and past member of the Board of Trustees of Ogdensburg Command Performances. Her interests and activities varied from time to time including reading, walking, and water aerobics. but she mostly relished spending time with her family and friends, and enjoying the friendships and many activities with her Arizona sunshine friends (in particular, “The Fab 5 Plus 2″).

Donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to Sjogren’s Foundation, 1070 Parkridge Blvd, Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.