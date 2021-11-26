Advertisement

No cause determined in Watertown apartment building fire

City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cause has not been determined in Watertown’s William Street apartment building fire.

Parts of 121 William Street, known as the Triumph Building, went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Severe damage led city code enforcement to condemn the building later that day.

Eight people were living in the building but there were no serious injuries. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

City and state fire investigators and city police are investigating.

