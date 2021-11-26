Pennie A. Getman, of Castorland

Pennie A. Getman, 5202 NYS Route 410, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where she had been a patient for a short time. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Pennie A. Getman, 5202 NYS Route 410, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where she had been a patient for a short time.

Born in Watertown on July 6, 1950, the daughter of Russel & Lorraine Reinhard Bentheimer, she graduated from Watertown High School with the Class of 1968. Pennie worked for Head Start in Beaver Falls before going to work for the Lewis County Department of Social Services, where she started as a caseworker for Child Protective Services, eventually retiring in 2015 as a Supervisor for Employment Services. She enjoyed reading, watching cooking programs, cooking, gardening as well as traveling to visit family and friends. She attended the Beaver Valley United Methodist Church in Castorland.

Ms. Getman is survived by her fiance, William Blake, Castorland, her daughter Wendy Biggs and her husband, Mark of Selma, Virginia and her daughter Diana Gokey and her companion Rex Dunbar of Carthage. Also surviving are her sisters and their husbands; Pamela & Tom Lippert, Seattle, Washington and Bonnie & Victor Phelps of Norfolk, Virginia, along with her grandchildren; Dale Biggs, Selma, VA, Hannah Gokey, Carthage, and Daniel Redden, Carthage. She is also survived by her niece Rebecca Rodgers, Norfolk, VA, nephews; Brian Nielsen, Norfolk, VA, Craig and Kirk Lewis, Madison, WI and Thomas and Nick Lippert, Seattle, WA, as well as two grand-nieces and 2 grand-nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Russell & Lorraine, her sister and brother in law, Sandra & Tom Lewis, an infant sister, Mary Clair, her brother, Mark Bentheimer and her son, Michael Getman.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service, from 2 - 3 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

