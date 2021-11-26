Advertisement

Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Brownville

Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Franklin Street, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Rome.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gouverneur American Legion, 163 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

He is survived by a his children, Cindy Brown and her husband, Janeen Medellin (who Ralph thought of as a daughter) and her husband, Gregorio; Christine Lamerato and her husband, Michael; his son, Ralph Allen Jr. and his significant other, Trina; a brother, Ernest Allen; and a sister, Shirley Smith; 15 grandchildren, Eric, Katelyn, Johnathan, Kaleigh, Chelsea, Holly, Jordan, Chastity, Nicholas, Austin, Zachary, Jarred, Tyler, Emily and Allison; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife Sharon Allen, and a grandson, Jordan Michael Payne.

Ralph was born on July 6, 1947 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Ralph H. and Marion Allen. He drove taxi cab for Yellow Cab in Watertown for many years. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970. He was married to Sharon Allen for 36 years before she passed away.

He enjoyed fishing and tinkering. Most of all, his favorite things and his biggest love was for his grandchildren

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

