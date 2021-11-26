Advertisement

Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Lowville will have a little extra cash in their pocket for the holidays.

The New York Lottery announced Friday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for Thursday’s midday TAKE 5 drawing.

The ticket, worth $19,525, was purchased at Lowville’s Tops Market.

Lottery officials did not say who bought the winning ticket.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

