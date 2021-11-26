Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Lowville will have a little extra cash in their pocket for the holidays.

The New York Lottery announced Friday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for Thursday’s midday TAKE 5 drawing.

The ticket, worth $19,525, was purchased at Lowville’s Tops Market.

Lottery officials did not say who bought the winning ticket.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

