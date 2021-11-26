Advertisement

St. Lawrence County reports COVID death, more than 100 new infections

COVID-19 Deaths
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Health officials in St. Lawrence county are reporting an additional death linked to COVID-19 Friday, along with 126 new infections.

Those statistics cover the Thanksgiving holiday and Friday. To date, 143 people in St. Lawrence County have died from the virus.

Twenty people are hospitalized. St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 6.73%

