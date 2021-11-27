Athlete of the Week: Rowan Marsell

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Indian River who has closed out a great varsity career on the gridiron. His talents carrying the pigskin earning him this week’s title.

Rowan Marsell is a talented football player who just closed out a great senior season.

In 7 games this year, he carried the ball 137 times for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also passed for another score. That’s coming off a Fall 2 Junior season, where he had 76 carries for 1,102 yards and 15 scores. Overall, he carried the ball 213 times for 2,458 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Rowan helped the team compile 18 wins and 4 losses as a varsity starter.

Rowan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 26, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.