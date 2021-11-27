Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, of Cape Vincent

Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, Born February 15th1939, in Batavia NY, passed away at home Thursday November 25th, 2021, under the care of his wife and daughter and Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, Born February 15th1939, in Batavia NY, passed away at home Thursday November 25th, 2021, under the care of his wife and daughter and Jefferson County Hospice.

Charles is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Wills Voorhees, 3 daughters from a previous marriage to Shirley (Judd) Voorhees: Patricia (Keith) Coffee, Kim (Mike Cannova) Gillette, and Linda (Mitch) Weller, Daughter-in-law Dawn Voorhees, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and his sister Dorothy Pontillo.

Charles was predeceased by his parents Alford Ray (Pat) Voorhees and Ellen Gertrude Mason Voorhees, siblings James and Mildred, and son Charles Ray Voorhees Jr (from his marriage to Shirley).

He graduated from Batavia HS, and the Batavia Metal Trades Vocational School in 1956, he worked at Eastman Kodak company in Roll Coating until his retirement in 1991. In 1992 Charles and his wife Linda relocated to the 1000 Island area, where he applied his skills as a general handyman over the next 20 plus years.

Charles loved the St Lawrence River. He enjoyed spending time on the river, fishing, boating, travelling through the Rideau Canal, gardening, and giving boat tours to his children and grandchildren. An avid bird watcher and nature lover, if he had free time, it was always spent on the river.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Jefferson County Hospice, Save The River, or The National Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont, NY.

Online condolences may be made at NorthCountryCremationService.com.

