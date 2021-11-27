Advertisement

Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit

The Croghan community brought the Christmas spirit out this weekend.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - The Croghan community brought the Christmas spirit out this weekend.

The village hosted what it calls “Maple and Mistletoe”, an event organized by community volunteers to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer among those who attended.

There were plenty of things to see such as a Christmas parade, petting zoo, craft fairs and more. Organizers say this was adaptation of their annual Christmas in Croghan celebration which hasn’t happened in a few years due to COVID.

“We have a lot to offer in Croghan, and we thought it would be a great opportunity to introduce Croghan to people, all the vendors, all the crafters, all of the skilled workforce that we have around here, and really take an opportunity to show it off,” said Travis Prouix, owner of Basselin House.

The festivities continue on Sunday with Santa and Mrs. Claus visiting the Basselin House from 10 am to 1 pm. Organizers are asking for the community to bring a personal hygiene item or cleaning supplies as a donation to the Croghan Food Pantry.

