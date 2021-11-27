Friday Sports: Quite the engagement as the Watertown Wolves hit the ice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not only was there a Watertown Wolves home game Friday night against visiting Columbus, but fans were also witness to an engagement.

Not only was there ice at the arena, but also on her ring finger.

Off the faceoff, the River Dragons get on the board first as Jake Grade goes top shelf, putting the visitors on top 1-0.

The Wolves tie it up as Troy Taylor scores his first goal of the season and his first as a Watertown player.

The Wolves gain the lead as they win 4-2.

Friday Sports Scores

Pro Hockey

Watertown 4, Columbus 2

Men’s College Hockey

St. Lawrence 8, Western Michigan 2

Clarkson 1, Wisconsin 1

Women’s College Hockey

Ohio State 5, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 4, Maine 1

SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Michael’s 2

Boys’ HS Basketball

Chateaugay 46, Massena 39

Girls’ HS Basketball

NE Clinton 61, Heuvelton 40

