Friday Sports: Quite the engagement as the Watertown Wolves hit the ice
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not only was there a Watertown Wolves home game Friday night against visiting Columbus, but fans were also witness to an engagement.
Not only was there ice at the arena, but also on her ring finger.
Off the faceoff, the River Dragons get on the board first as Jake Grade goes top shelf, putting the visitors on top 1-0.
The Wolves tie it up as Troy Taylor scores his first goal of the season and his first as a Watertown player.
The Wolves gain the lead as they win 4-2.
Friday Sports Scores
Pro Hockey
- Watertown 4, Columbus 2
Men’s College Hockey
- St. Lawrence 8, Western Michigan 2
- Clarkson 1, Wisconsin 1
Women’s College Hockey
- Ohio State 5, St. Lawrence 2
- Clarkson 4, Maine 1
- SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Michael’s 2
Boys’ HS Basketball
- Chateaugay 46, Massena 39
Girls’ HS Basketball
- NE Clinton 61, Heuvelton 40
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.