Larry D. Garrett, 66, of Heuvelton

Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Larry D. Garrett, age 66 of John Street in Heuvelton, passed away on Thursday (November 25, 2021) at his home surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry D. Garrett, age 66 of John Street in Heuvelton, passed away on Thursday (November 25, 2021) at his home surrounded by his loving family. A service will be held at a later date in Virginia.

Surviving is his wife Jenny; two sons Marcus Garrett of Suffolk, VA and Eric Garrett of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters Tiffany Mahnke of Cape Coral, FL and Jazimin Garrett of Emeryville, CA; grandchildren Tyler Mahnke of Norfolk, VA, Shaylyn Garrett-Scher of Virginia Beach, VA and Trinity Garrett of Hampton, VA; and a sister Denise Isles of Albany, GA; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Dennis Bradford.

Larry was born on November 7, 1955 in Abilene TX, a son of the late Ben & Edna (Garrett) Bradford. He graduated from Abilene High School, and enlisted in the United States Navy where he worked as a MS2. He was married Jenny Lynn Cline on August 12, 1985. Larry spent 20 years in the Navy and retired in 1995.

He enjoyed football, basketball, listening to music and his greatest joy in life, was his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

