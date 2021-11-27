Advertisement

Louisville couple looks to restore a town staple

By Emily Griffin
Nov. 27, 2021
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A couple from the Town of Louisville are taking on a big project for their community.

Patti and Bill Shirley are longtime residents of the town. When the old Town Hall was threatened with demolition earlier this year, they decided to save it.

The pair bought the building over the summer to restore it to the glory they remember it as.

The Town Hall was built in 1900, but hasn’t been used since the 70′s.

Shirley says inside they have found countless memories from the townspeople, and even a skeleton.

Now, their mission is to make it a venue for the community again.

“We just want people to use the building for how it’s meant to be used. This building was once a courthouse, a church, a dance hall, a school, it was a basketball court! There’s basketball nets in there. This was everything to this town for many many years, I want it to be important again for this town,” said Patti Shirley.

Saturday night, the Shirleys are lighting up the Town Hall for the first time in more than 50 years.

They’ve decorated the building for Christmas and are inviting community members to come look inside.

They hope their neighbors can be a part of the restoration process as the 121 year-old building becomes a Louisville staple once again.

