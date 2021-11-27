Mary Ann Pryce, of Potsdam

Mary Ann Pryce passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pryce passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Per her wishes the family will be having a graveside service 12:00 PM on December 1, 2021 at the Madrid Cemetery with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid New York.

Mary Ann was born May 27th, 1932 to the late John and Bernice (Ober) Dawley. On June 3, 1950 she married Paul Pryce and go on to raise two children Paul Jr, and Joann.

Mary Ann loved gardening and especially her rose beds. Prior to retirement she was employed at St. Lawrence University in the Food Services.

When not Gardening MaryAnn loved to read Danielle Steele novels. Work on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and going fishing. She had a hobby of fishing and traveling with Paul whether it would be Nashville or going to Florida.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 71 years Paul Sr. Her Son Paul Jr. and wife Karla of Potsdam, NY a daughter Joann and husband Wayne Hill of Potsdam, NY; three grandchildren Melissa, Chris, and Jennifer, and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her Parents John and Bernice, four brothers; William, Leon, Harold, and Donald Dawley.

In lieu of flowers please acknowledge memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s association Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218

Family and friends may share memories, and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

