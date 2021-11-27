Advertisement

Mary Ann Pryce, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary Ann Pryce passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2021...
Mary Ann Pryce passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pryce passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Per her wishes the family will be having a graveside service 12:00 PM on December 1, 2021 at the Madrid Cemetery with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid New York.

Mary Ann was born May 27th, 1932 to the late John and Bernice (Ober) Dawley.  On June 3, 1950 she married Paul Pryce and go on to raise two children Paul Jr, and Joann.

Mary Ann loved gardening and especially her rose beds. Prior to retirement she was employed at St. Lawrence University in the Food Services.

When not Gardening MaryAnn loved to read Danielle Steele novels. Work on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and going fishing. She had a hobby of fishing and traveling with Paul whether it would be Nashville or going to Florida.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 71 years Paul Sr. Her Son Paul Jr. and wife Karla of Potsdam, NY a daughter Joann and husband Wayne Hill of Potsdam, NY; three grandchildren Melissa, Chris, and Jennifer, and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her Parents John and Bernice, four brothers; William, Leon, Harold, and Donald Dawley.

In lieu of flowers please acknowledge memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s association Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218

Family and friends may share memories, and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Croghan community brought the Christmas spirit out this weekend.
Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit
Candles
Anita P. Wilson, of Massena
Stella B. Larrow, 84, a resident of Liberty Ave, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November...
Stella B. Larrow, 84, of Massena
Wendell D. McCargar, 83, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
Wendell D. McCargar, 83, of West Stockholm

Obituaries

Mary L. Sawyer, age 98, of Russell, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s...
Mary L. Sawyer, 98, of Russell
Larry D. Garrett, age 66 of John Street in Heuvelton, passed away on Thursday (November 25,...
Larry D. Garrett, 66, of Heuvelton
Candles
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh
Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, Born February 15th1939, in Batavia NY, passed away at home...
Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, of Cape Vincent
Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021.
Michael C. Harra, 57, of Watertown
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited