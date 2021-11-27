Advertisement

Mary L. Sawyer, 98, of Russell

Nov. 27, 2021
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Mary L. Sawyer, age 98, of Russell, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.

Mary was born on December 9, 1922 in Emeryville, NY to the late Frank G. and Cecil (Soper) Fuller. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1941. On March 28, 1942, she married Richard F. Sawyer Sr. at the First Presbyterian Parsonage with Rev. Schofield officiating. Richard passed away on January 26, 2011.

Mary worked as a homemaker, living in the Gouverneur area, moving to Russell in 1997. Mary was a member of the Gouverneur Museum. She was also an avid gardener, loved genealogy, collecting teddy bears, spoiling her grandchildren and was an amateur painter. She was very creative and artistic.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Charles Tupper of Russell; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard F. Jr. and Donna Sawyer of Gouverneur; a daughter-in-law, Susan Sawyer of Hermon; a nephew, Warren Manchester of Missouri and 10 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Richard; two sons and daughter-in-law, Jerome (Buzz), Rodney and Joanna Sawyer and a sister, Alice Rumble.

There will be no calling hours. There will be a memorial service for Mary on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Russell Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

