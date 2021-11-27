Advertisement

Michael C. Harra, 57, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021.
Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Michael was born on May 3rd, 1964 to the late Richard and Rosalind (Hughto) Harra.

Michael was an avid sports watcher, with the Buffalo Bills, Nascar, Montreal Canadians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Lakers being a few of his favorites. Michael also had a passion for cooking and enjoyed working at Mo’s Place in Watertown for many years.

Michael is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children Monika Harra, his children: Christopher Turck, Watertown; Jorden (Jordan) Skelley, IL; Makala (Ryan) Snyder, Watertown; and Dylan Harra, Watertown. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Alanah and Alara Turck, and Jaxyn Skelley. He is also survived by his siblings: Brenda (John) Grabek, AZ; Richard (Julie) Harra, Cape Vincent; Julie Grabek, Watertown, and Susan (Doug) Kenfield, Burrville; along with several nieces and nephews.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, and his partner Francine Parsons.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Stella B. Larrow, 84, a resident of Liberty Ave, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November...
Stella B. Larrow, 84, of Massena
Wendell D. McCargar, 83, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
Wendell D. McCargar, 83, of West Stockholm
Mary L. Sawyer, age 98, of Russell, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s...
Mary L. Sawyer, 98, of Russell
Larry D. Garrett, age 66 of John Street in Heuvelton, passed away on Thursday (November 25,...
Larry D. Garrett, 66, of Heuvelton
Candles
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

Obituaries

Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, Born February 15th1939, in Batavia NY, passed away at home...
Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, of Cape Vincent
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Franklin Street, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at...
Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Brownville