Michael C. Harra, 57, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Michael was born on May 3rd, 1964 to the late Richard and Rosalind (Hughto) Harra.

Michael was an avid sports watcher, with the Buffalo Bills, Nascar, Montreal Canadians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Lakers being a few of his favorites. Michael also had a passion for cooking and enjoyed working at Mo’s Place in Watertown for many years.

Michael is survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children Monika Harra, his children: Christopher Turck, Watertown; Jorden (Jordan) Skelley, IL; Makala (Ryan) Snyder, Watertown; and Dylan Harra, Watertown. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Alanah and Alara Turck, and Jaxyn Skelley. He is also survived by his siblings: Brenda (John) Grabek, AZ; Richard (Julie) Harra, Cape Vincent; Julie Grabek, Watertown, and Susan (Doug) Kenfield, Burrville; along with several nieces and nephews.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, and his partner Francine Parsons.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

