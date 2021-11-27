Advertisement

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland
Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
The Croghan community brought the Christmas spirit out this weekend.
Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited