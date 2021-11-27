No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The house at 102 Dodge Ave in the village had a fire break out in the attic crawl space..

Firefighers arrived to a smoky scene and attacked the fire using ladder trucks, and by busting through the ceiling and roof.

Sackets Harbor fire officials say the homeowners were there at the time, and got themselves and their cats out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

