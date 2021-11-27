Advertisement

No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire

A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The house at 102 Dodge Ave in the village had a fire break out in the attic crawl space..

Firefighers arrived to a smoky scene and attacked the fire using ladder trucks, and by busting through the ceiling and roof.

Sackets Harbor fire officials say the homeowners were there at the time, and got themselves and their cats out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland
Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month

Latest News

The Christmas cheer started early in Watertown as hundreds of shoppers flocked to the Paddock...
Small Business Saturday is met with Christmas cheer in Watertown
A couple from the Town of Louisville are taking on a big project for their community.
Louisville couple looks to restore a town staple
The Croghan community brought the Christmas spirit out this weekend.
Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited