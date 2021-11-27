Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Davis passed away Friday afternoon at the CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patricia L. Davis.

