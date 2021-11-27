Advertisement

Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Davis passed away Friday afternoon at the CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patricia L. Davis.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Wendell D. McCargar, 83, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021...
Wendell D. McCargar, 83, of West Stockholm
Mary L. Sawyer, age 98, of Russell, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s...
Mary L. Sawyer, 98, of Russell
Larry D. Garrett, age 66 of John Street in Heuvelton, passed away on Thursday (November 25,...
Larry D. Garrett, 66, of Heuvelton
Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, Born February 15th1939, in Batavia NY, passed away at home...
Charles Ray Voorhees Sr., 82, of Cape Vincent

Obituaries

Michael C. Harra, 57, of Ann Street passed away on Tuesday November 23rd, 2021.
Michael C. Harra, 57, of Watertown
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Franklin Street, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at...
Ralph Chester Allen Sr., 74, of Brownville
Pampered lives of rescued animals to get even better WWNY