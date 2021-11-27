Small Business Saturday is met with Christmas cheer in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Christmas cheer started early in Watertown as hundreds of shoppers flocked to the Paddock Arcade for the 7th annual holiday market.

It’s a crowd-pleaser every year on Small Business Saturday.

“This is honestly one for our flagship events at Watertown First, because that is our mission to promote supporting independent local businesses,” said event co-organizer Meaghan Strader.

There were classic gift favorites and some new merchandise.

There were decorative bows from a company Chelsy Dove started earlier this year.

“My daughter was about 1 and a half and I love putting bows on her. We’ve always bought bows from other small shops, supportive, and one day I just decided I’m going to try it myself,” said Dove.

Since this was her first time at the market, Dove says it took a lot of prep work but it is paying off.

“I’m only online, mostly through Facebook, so for people to walk by that have never heard of me, it helps grow,” said Dove.

Because interest was so high this year, Watertown First decided to expand outside of the Paddock Arcade, bringing some vendors to the old downtown Julie Brown Marketplace.

“I’m doing this so I can buy extra Christmas presents and things like that for my kid this Christmas. So yes, it means a lot to me,” said Danielle Colwell, Owner of Emerald Leaf Co.

And while Small Business Saturday is designed for the holidays, organizers encourage you to shop small all year-round.

Because when you shop from your friend, neighbor or community member, every small purchase makes a big difference.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.