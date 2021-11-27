Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River

Russell, New York (WWNY) - Diving teams have recovered the body of a teenager from Russell after his car went into Grasse River Friday night.

St. Lawrence County officials say 18-year-old Jacob Cleary was driving in the area of 400 Lazy River Road when his vehicle slid off the road, went through a sign, and into 10-12 feet of water.

Just after midnight, a passer-by called authorities that a car had gone into the river.

Several departments arrived to search the body of water, more commonly known as Lazy River in that section of Grasse River.

Officials say Cleary’s vehicle was recovered around 5 AM, with no one inside.

Saturday, around 1 PM, officials say dive teams recovered Cleary’s body about 60 feet away from where his car was found.

Officials suspect the winter weather conditions were what led to Cleary’s vehicle sliding into the river.

They say no one else was believed to be in the car.

