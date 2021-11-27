Advertisement

Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River

Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman and Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Russell, New York (WWNY) - Diving teams have recovered the body of a teenager from Russell after his car went into Grasse River Friday night.

St. Lawrence County officials say 18-year-old Jacob Cleary was driving in the area of 400 Lazy River Road when his vehicle slid off the road, went through a sign, and into 10-12 feet of water.

Just after midnight, a passer-by called authorities that a car had gone into the river.

Several departments arrived to search the body of water, more commonly known as Lazy River in that section of Grasse River.

Officials say Cleary’s vehicle was recovered around 5 AM, with no one inside.

Saturday, around 1 PM, officials say dive teams recovered Cleary’s body about 60 feet away from where his car was found.

Officials suspect the winter weather conditions were what led to Cleary’s vehicle sliding into the river.

They say no one else was believed to be in the car.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland
Money
Someone is $20K richer after buying winning lottery ticket in Lowville
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports COVID death, more than 100 new infections

Latest News

Pampered lives of rescued animals to get even better WWNY
Black Friday is back, but different than years past WWNY
Blankenbush pushes for more COVID data in daily reporting WWNY
Officials say service won’t change as Massena Rescue undergoes big shift WWNY