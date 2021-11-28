Red Cross aids family after Saturday fire in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Red Cross is stepping in to help the people forced out of their Sackets Harbor home Saturday night due to a fire.

The two occupants of the home, both adults, made it out safely.

Red Cross officials say they’re giving them some financial relief for food and to replace any clothes, blankets and toiletries, and helped them find safe shelter. Officials say they’re also offering emotional support.

“When you think about, you know, a home fire, whether it’s an apartment or your home that you own, a place that you rent, is a devastating thing for a family, for anyone,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the Central and Northern New York Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has been under investigation since Saturday night. No word yet on what may have started it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.