Advertisement

Red Cross aids family after Saturday fire in Sackets Harbor

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Red Cross is stepping in to help the people forced out of their Sackets Harbor home Saturday night due to a fire.

The two occupants of the home, both adults, made it out safely.

Red Cross officials say they’re giving them some financial relief for food and to replace any clothes, blankets and toiletries, and helped them find safe shelter. Officials say they’re also offering emotional support.

“When you think about, you know, a home fire, whether it’s an apartment or your home that you own, a place that you rent, is a devastating thing for a family, for anyone,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the Central and Northern New York Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has been under investigation since Saturday night. No word yet on what may have started it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
Back in the spring of 2020, Sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to interview Massena native and...
Saturday Sports: Massena native Tim Welsh’s climb up the coaching ladder
Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit
Small Business Saturday is met with Christmas cheer in Watertown

Obituaries

Small Business Saturday is met with Christmas cheer in Watertown
No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire
Saturday Sports: Massena native Tim Welsh’s climb up the coaching ladder
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire