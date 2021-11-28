Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.

The Governor Roswell Pettibone Flower Monument on Washington Street is just outside of Public Square.

A couple of scratches can be seen on the monument. Some of the barriers were knocked down, too; one in front and two in the back.

Police say they believe it was a traffic crash that caused the damage, not vandalism, and the city’s Department of Public Works is looking into fixing it.

