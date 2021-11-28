Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
The Governor Roswell Pettibone Flower Monument on Washington Street is just outside of Public Square.
A couple of scratches can be seen on the monument. Some of the barriers were knocked down, too; one in front and two in the back.
Police say they believe it was a traffic crash that caused the damage, not vandalism, and the city’s Department of Public Works is looking into fixing it.
