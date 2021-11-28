Advertisement

Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash

City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.

The Governor Roswell Pettibone Flower Monument on Washington Street is just outside of Public Square.

A couple of scratches can be seen on the monument. Some of the barriers were knocked down, too; one in front and two in the back.

Police say they believe it was a traffic crash that caused the damage, not vandalism, and the city’s Department of Public Works is looking into fixing it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into buggy
A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in the Town of Rutland Friday afternoon
Head-on collision on snow covered highway in Town of Rutland

Latest News

A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
Red Cross aids family after Saturday fire in Sackets Harbor
Back in the spring of 2020, Sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to interview Massena native and...
Saturday Sports: Massena native Tim Welsh’s climb up the coaching ladder
Croghan hosts “Maple and Mistletoe”, gets people into the Christmas spirit
Small Business Saturday is met with Christmas cheer in Watertown