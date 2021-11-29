Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas Challenge being held in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is inviting the public to take part in its 12 Days of Christmas Challenge.

The DBA’s Vonnette Monteith and Joe Wessner appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The challenge requires participants to pick up a card at any of the following 12 businesses in downtown Watertown:

  • Vito’s Gourmet
  • Spokes
  • Downtown Wine Lounge
  • Crystal
  • Wing Wagon
  • Mr. Sub
  • Paddock Club
  • Boots Brewery
  • Holy Smokes
  • Bistro 108
  • Empire Square
  • Cams Pizza

If you purchase items at the businesses, your card will be stamped. The first 25 people to submit completed cards will receive a hand-painted downtown Watertown Christmas ornament.

Completed cards can be dropped off at Empire Square restaurant.

12 Days of Christmas Challenge being held in Watertown
