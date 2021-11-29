12 Days of Christmas Challenge being held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is inviting the public to take part in its 12 Days of Christmas Challenge.
The DBA’s Vonnette Monteith and Joe Wessner appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.
The challenge requires participants to pick up a card at any of the following 12 businesses in downtown Watertown:
- Vito’s Gourmet
- Spokes
- Downtown Wine Lounge
- Crystal
- Wing Wagon
- Mr. Sub
- Paddock Club
- Boots Brewery
- Holy Smokes
- Bistro 108
- Empire Square
- Cams Pizza
If you purchase items at the businesses, your card will be stamped. The first 25 people to submit completed cards will receive a hand-painted downtown Watertown Christmas ornament.
Completed cards can be dropped off at Empire Square restaurant.
