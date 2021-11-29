12 Days of Christmas Challenge being held in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is inviting the public to take part in its 12 Days of Christmas Challenge.

The DBA’s Vonnette Monteith and Joe Wessner appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The challenge requires participants to pick up a card at any of the following 12 businesses in downtown Watertown:

Vito’s Gourmet

Spokes

Downtown Wine Lounge

Crystal

Wing Wagon

Mr. Sub

Paddock Club

Boots Brewery

Holy Smokes

Bistro 108

Empire Square

Cams Pizza

If you purchase items at the businesses, your card will be stamped. The first 25 people to submit completed cards will receive a hand-painted downtown Watertown Christmas ornament.

Completed cards can be dropped off at Empire Square restaurant.

