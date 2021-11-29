Allen A. Cannan, 79, of Natural Bridge (WWNY)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Allen A. Cannan, 79, of Avery Road died peacefully on November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family and Jefferson County Hospice. Allen was born on August 4, 1942 in Lowville, New York to the late John H. & Lucy Mary (Wright) Cannan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00pm in the chapel with the Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately by the family.

He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. He honorably served in the United States Army from May 15, 1965 to April 30, 1969.

He married Mary Jane Zecher on June 26, 1965 in Carthage, New York. Allen retired as a Mill Worker/Loader-Driver from the James River Paper Company.

Allen is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Cannan of Natural Bridge; Kimberly (Larry) Duemmel, Enterprise, AL; Scott (Sandy) Cannan, Natural Bridge; Shawn (Vicky) Cannan, Natural Bridge; and Todd (Christine) Cannan, Watertown, NY; and grandchildren, Heather Arrington, Andrea Breaux, Jennifer Cannan, Ginger Cannon, Connor Cannan, Riley Cannan and Erin Cannan along with his 7 step-grandchildren and several siblings, Jean Davis of Glenfield, NY.

He is predeceased by a sister, Shirley Hoch and brother Rodney J. Cannan.

Allen enjoyed welding, woodworking, and had a passion for refinishing old furniture, he also loved riding his motorcycle and 4-wheeler.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

