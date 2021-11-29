Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued in hamlet of Morristown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live in the hamlet of Morristown, you’re advised to boil your water until further notice.

It’s all because of a water main break discovered Monday afternoon.

Department of Public Works crews are working on repairing the break.

Residents will be told when water service is restored.

Until then, officials are telling people living in the hamlet to not drink the water from their faucets; boil it first.

If you have any questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at 315-375-6510.

