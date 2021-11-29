Advertisement

COVID death reported in Lewis County

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Another person in the tri-county region has died from COVID-19.

Lewis County, which released its first information since last Wednesday, reported 1 new death and 94 new cases.

The death toll since the pandemic began is 38.

St. Lawrence County reported 196 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday.

There are 29 people in the hospital because of the virus.

No new deaths were reported.

Jefferson County has yet to release a COVID update.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams recovered a Russell teen's body Saturday afternoon.
Teenager’s body recovered from Grasse River
Governor Hochul announced a State of Emergency Friday night to prepare for, and attempt to...
Hochul announces COVID-19 State of Emergency, elective surgeries to be limited
City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
Watertown monument damaged in apparent traffic crash
This week, COVID cases continued to rise in the North Country and across New York.
County officials prepare as COVID cases climb
A Sackets Harbor home lost parts of it’s roof after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
No injuries in Sackets Harbor house fire

Latest News

Dalton Estates
Senior apartment complex deals with COVID cases.
Omicron COVID-19 Variant
Governor: new COVID variant not found in New York
Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown last Wednesday morning.
William Street fire evidence sent to Albany lab