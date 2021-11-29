COVID death reported in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Another person in the tri-county region has died from COVID-19.

Lewis County, which released its first information since last Wednesday, reported 1 new death and 94 new cases.

The death toll since the pandemic began is 38.

St. Lawrence County reported 196 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday.

There are 29 people in the hospital because of the virus.

No new deaths were reported.

Jefferson County has yet to release a COVID update.

