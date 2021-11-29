Dry Monday, but more snow showers on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow showers will slowly come to an end tonight.

Monday will be a chilly day with highs staying below freezing. The good news Monday is it will be dry and we will see some sunshine as we only have passing clouds.

Another clipper system will move through on Tuesday. This system will move farther to the North than the system today which means temperatures will be warm enough on Tuesday to support a rain/snow mix for some closer to the Lake. However, the farther you get from the Lake the cooler the temperatures will be, which should support more snow than rain. Still not expecting much snow from these even though we could have some lake effect on the back side of it.

Wednesday we will keep scattered snow or rain showers in the forecast. Most of this will be in the morning and then in the later afternoon and evening.

A stronger area of low pressure is set to move in Thursday which will bring warmer air on the front side which will support all rain until a cold front pushes through. After the cold front clears the north country rain should transition to all snow. The timing of when the cold front moves through is still not known yet as models don’t agree with the timing.

We will cool back down by the weekend with a few slight chances for snow showers.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.