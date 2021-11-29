Advertisement

Featured pet: Atlas

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Big, cuddly Atlas is the Lewis County Humane Society’s longest resident.

He’s the featured pet Amber Zehr and Amber Reape brought in this week.

Atlas has been at the shelter for 297 days.

He can’t live in a home with other pets, although he’s fine with children. He has severe separation anxiety, so he needs a home where someone will be with him almost all the time.

The humane society currently has about 26 dogs and around 30 cats.

You can see what pets are available at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page.

