Governor: new COVID variant not found in New York

Omicron COVID-19 Variant(MGN)
By John Moore
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - How contagious is it and how serious are its symptoms? Those are key questions still unanswered about the new omicron COVID variant.

Some initial indications are that it may be more contagious than other variants, but possibly lead to less severe COVID cases.

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the omicron variant that first turned up in South Africa has not been found yet in New York state.

She said that she is also waiting for answers.

“We’ll know very soon about whether the vaccines we have in people’s arms right now and the booster shots, whether or not they’ll resist this new variant. If that ends up being no and basically no one is protected, which I don’t see happening, but if we get that kind of news, at that time we’ll have to take actions,” she said.

Hochul released numbers showing that 80.5 percent of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Also, the north county is the third highest among 10 regions of the state when it comes to COVID cases per 100,000 people. Available hospital beds is at 15 percent in the north country - higher than most other regions of the state.

Hochul also spoke about the northern border.

“We want to bring our Canadian friends in. They come with restrictions. They are vaccinated to come here so, we hope that as we welcome our neighbors, they will not be bringing any unwanted guests with them,” she said.

The first cases of the omicron COVID variant have been confirmed in Ontario, Canada.

