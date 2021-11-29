Investigation underway after baby is badly burned

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A police investigation is underway in West Carthage after an infant was badly burned.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation Saturday night.

Officials are releasing few details as to what happened on Potter Street, but they confirm that a baby suffered burns and is being treated at a Syracuse hospital.

Authorities say it’s an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.