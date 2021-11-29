Kathryn Jean DeLair, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn Jean DeLair, 86, passed away November 27, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

Born on April 29, 1935 in Hammond, daughter of Leonard C. and Florence M. (Dickerson) DeLair.

Following school she resided with her parents in Hammond, in the early 80′s she moved to Cape Vincent Adult Home and in 2002 Mercy of NNY.

Among her survivors are a sister, Ada L. Svendsen, Carthage; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter, Phyllis McDermid; a brother Glenn DeLair; two sisters, Fern Ayles and Eve Gascon.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A burial will be held in the Rarick Cemetery in Hammond on April 29, 2022.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.