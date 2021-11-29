Kenneth E. Allen, 79, of Fowler (WWNY)

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth E. Allen, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service for Ken. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ken was born on June 15, 1942 in Sodus, NY to the late George and Retha (Ross) Allen Sr. He attended Gouverneur Central School. On December 12, 1964, he married Mavis A. Woodward at the Gouverneur Methodist Church. Ken worked for Zinc Corporation in Balmat for over 20 years, before becoming disabled in 1998.

Ken was a rock hound. He loved fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, going for walks and playing cards with his grandson, Grady.

Surviving is his wife, Mavis; a son, Kermit Allen and his companion Iva Walrath; a daughter, Lisa Durham and her husband Randy; a sister, Kathleen Allen; three grandchildren, Andrew Durham, Angelina Durham and Grady Allen and three great grandchildren, Aiden-James, Jackson and Correy Durham.

Donations may be made in Ken’s memory to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, NY 13617 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 505 No. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.

