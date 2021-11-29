Advertisement

Man charged in Flower monument crash

City of Watertown police say an overnight traffic crash damaged one Watertown monument.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been accused of crashing into and damaging the Roswell Flower Memorial Monument in Watertown early Sunday morning.

Watertown city police say 26-year-old Jake Camidge was driving his pickup truck on Washington Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he struck the monument while reaching down to pick up a cigarette he dropped.

Camidge, police say, drove his truck to a parking lot on Stone Street, where police found it abandoned with a flat tire and extensive damage.

Camidge was found at his home that evening and ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.

