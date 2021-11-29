Mary Margaret Mahlstedt, 84, of Winthrop

Mary Margaret Mahlstedt, age 84, the daughter of the late Dr. Leo Patrick and Marguerite Gately Regan, passed away on November 25 at home in Winthrop, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Mahlstedt, age 84, the daughter of the late Dr. Leo Patrick and Marguerite Gately Regan, passed away on November 25 at home in Winthrop, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton, NY on Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM with Rev. Alfred H. Fish celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Ave Maria University, 5050 Ave. Maria Blvd., Ave Maria, FL 34142.

Mary graduated from Potsdam High School and received her undergraduate degree from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY. She received a master’s degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam and went on to teach at East Ramapo School District in Spring Valley, NY.

Throughout her 35 year teaching career, she went on to accrue 60 additional credits of study at colleges and universities in the metropolitan area. Mary was a nominee for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 1993 through the National Science Foundation.

After retiring in 1990, Mary and Dieter bought a house in Bonita Springs, Fla. where they spent the winter months. They returned to the family farm in the North Country each summer, where Mary enjoyed the abundant wildlife that lived in the surrounding meadows.

Mary is survived by her husband Dieter Mahlstedt, her sister Anne Fiedler of Saranac Lake, NY and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers, John and Gerald Regan, and sister Gloria Dolan.



