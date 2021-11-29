Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown passed away November 27, 2021 at his home in Tempe, Arizona.

He was born on June 11 1974, in Watertown, NY, son of Robert and Brenda Brooks Piche. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1992 and attended Canisius College for a year. In 1995, he received an Associate’s Degree in Human Services Technology from JCC.

Following school he moved out to Arizona where he became program coordinator at CPES from May of 2000 until June of 2010. While working there he worked in many different group homes as a staff supervisor and was a program supervisor overseeing five supervisors and their group homes. From March 4, 2010 until February 3, 2020 he was a Behavioral Health Technician at AZ Mentor, where he worked doing home services with mentally ill adults, teaching them independent life skills as well as counseling as needed for symptom management.

Michael loved dancing, listening to music, attending live concerts and supporting local musicians and bands. He was a collector of sunglasses and hats, and he was well loved by all his friends.

Among his survivors are his loving mother, Brenda Piche, Watertown; a sister, Tracy Rasmussen, Watertown; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven(Tina) Piche, Philadelphia, NY; his beloved maternal grandmother, Angela Brooks Liddy, Watertown; four nephews, Logan Piche, Shane Piche, Jeremy Rasmussen and Timothy Rasmussen, a niece, Alicia Rasmussen an aunt, Jan Piche, Rochester, NY, many cousins, and his fur baby, Bella.

His father, Robert A. Piche passed away in 2005.

Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

