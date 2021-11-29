Nathan A. Smith, Sr., age 71, of Gouverneur (WWNY)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nathan A. Smith, Sr., age 71, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 24, 2021 at home.

His funeral service will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Nathan was born on July 20, 1950 in Constable, NY to the late Alvin and Evelyn (Fox) Smith. He attended school in Syracuse and married Sylvia Granger on September 20, 1969 in the McConnelsville Methodist Church. Nathan worked as a self-employed auto-body mechanic.

Nathan played in the Hickory Wind Band with his sons and daughter, playing guitar and singing country music. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Smith, 5 children, Nathan Smith, Jr., Joseph Smith and his wife, Caryn, Kerry Pearl and her companion, Douglas LaPoint, Elizabeth McConnell, and Barbara Putman, and siblings, Russell Smith, David Smith, and Sylvia Smith. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Nathan is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Timothy Smith.

