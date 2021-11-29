NY awards first round of vax scholarships for kids 5 to 11

ALBANY. N.Y. (AP) - Ten preteens from around New York have won college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the first round of scholarships in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest were given out.

The youths’ names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them. It’s open to 5-to-11-year-olds who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19.

Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20. Winners get tuition, room, and board for an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program at a New York state or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

