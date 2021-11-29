Advertisement

Partly sunny & around 30

By Les Shockley
Nov. 29, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a pretty decent day on tap.

We had a little snow overnight in places, but that should be the end of it.

Clouds will move off toward the east and we’ll have partly sunny skies with highs right around 30.

Clouds move back in overnight and lake effect snow could develop over southern parts of the Tug Hill. Lows will be around 20.

Snow will be off and on Tuesday. There’s a 50 percent chance of it. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

It will be rainy and in the low 40s on Thursday.

There’s small chance of snow Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be in the low 30s Friday, the mid-30s Saturday, and around 40 on Sunday.

