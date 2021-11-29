Advertisement

Ruth M. Weaver, 89, of Hewittville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ruth M. Weaver, 89, of Hewittville
Ruth M. Weaver, 89, of Hewittville(WWNY)

HEWITTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It is with profound sadness that we announce the funeral services for Ruth M. (Weaver) Reed, 89, of Barker Road Extension.  Ruth passed away Sunday evening, November 28, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Ruth was born on February 25, 1932 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Gordon and Emma (Mason) Weaver and attended Potsdam schools.  On October 23, 1950, she married Hazen E. Reed at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. Wendell Carter, officiating.  He predeceased her on June 29, 2003.

Ruth worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, retiring in 1989 and was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years.  She loved spending time her family and friends, for whom there are too many to name, and her special friend, Soot, the cat.  Ruth was the most supportive, kind, caring, and generous person we knew.  She genuinely cared about and supported the people she loved.  You were always welcomed in her home.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra and Gerald Hollinger of Potsdam; her granddaughter, Beth and Peter D’Luhosch of Canton; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Gordon, Bernard, and Nathan Weaver.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam with Rev. Hattie Taylor, pastor of the Potsdam United Methodist Church, officiating.  Burial will be held privately in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.   At the request of the family, face coverings are to be worn while attending services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam United Methodist Church.

Friends may share memories or condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton
Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton
John E. MacAleese, 89, of Cranberry Lake
John E. MacAleese, 89, of Cranberry Lake
James Edward Carr, 84, of Alexandria Bay
James Edward Carr, 84, of Alexandria Bay
Sharon Lee Cowan, 51, of Watertown
Sharon Lee Cowan, 51, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Kathryn Jean DeLair, 86, of Watertown
Kenneth E. Allen, 79, of Fowler
Kenneth E. Allen, 79, of Fowler
Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown
Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown
A group of students called the Kindness Squad went classroom to classroom Monday passing out...
Students visit classrooms to spread kindness
Candles
Philip D. Charleston, 86, of Massena
Nathan A. Smith, Sr., age 71, of Gouverneur
Nathan A. Smith, Sr., age 71, of Gouverneur