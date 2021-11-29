Ruth M. Weaver, 89, of Hewittville (WWNY)

HEWITTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It is with profound sadness that we announce the funeral services for Ruth M. (Weaver) Reed, 89, of Barker Road Extension. Ruth passed away Sunday evening, November 28, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Ruth was born on February 25, 1932 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Gordon and Emma (Mason) Weaver and attended Potsdam schools. On October 23, 1950, she married Hazen E. Reed at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. Wendell Carter, officiating. He predeceased her on June 29, 2003.

Ruth worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, retiring in 1989 and was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years. She loved spending time her family and friends, for whom there are too many to name, and her special friend, Soot, the cat. Ruth was the most supportive, kind, caring, and generous person we knew. She genuinely cared about and supported the people she loved. You were always welcomed in her home.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sandra and Gerald Hollinger of Potsdam; her granddaughter, Beth and Peter D’Luhosch of Canton; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Gordon, Bernard, and Nathan Weaver.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam with Rev. Hattie Taylor, pastor of the Potsdam United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be held privately in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. At the request of the family, face coverings are to be worn while attending services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam United Methodist Church.



