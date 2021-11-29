Senior apartment complex deals with COVID cases.

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A West Carthage senior living apartment complex is battling COVID cases.

Dalton Estates on North Broad Street is run by United Helpers.

That group confirms for 7 News that out of the 48 apartments, there are 9 COVID cases.

While current public health guidelines are in effect, like mask wearing and social distancing, United Helpers has suspended use of the community room.

