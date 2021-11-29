Advertisement

Sharon Lee Cowan, 51, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Sharon Lee Cowan will be 11:00am Thursday, December 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There are no public calling hours. Burial will follow the service in North Watertown Cemetery.

Sharon passed away Monday, November 22nd at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. She was 51 years old.

Born in Watertown April 8th, 1970, Sharon was a daughter of John M. and Donna (VanNess) Pelc. She was educated locally. Sharon was a stay-at-home mother to her family and also worked as a carrier for Watertown Daily Times.

Above all else, Sharon cherished her family, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, crafting, collecting weird things, car rides, traveling, Mickey Mouse, and her dogs. Sharon was a member of the Watertown Salvation Army.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Cowan of Watertown; her children, Mandy and Michael Campaney of Watertown, April and Michael Crandall of Watertown; and her grandchildren, Charles, Cheyenne, Hayden, Jeremiah, & Haylee. Sharon is also survived by several siblings, cousins, and friends.

Sharon is predeceased by her grandson (Brayden) and a sister.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

